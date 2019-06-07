“Senior’s First” hosting free health fair and ceremony honoring fathers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local neighborhood organization “Senior’s First” is working to build pillars in the community. They are hosting a free health fair for local families this weekend and a family fun day next Saturday where the public is invited.

Seniors First is a neighborhood organization based in the Eden Gardens neighborhood incorporated with community activities to benefit seniors. The mission and goal of Seniors First is to seek, reach and reintegrate senior citizens back into the community with the goal of bringing seniors from non-productivity to highly social functioning productivity through engagement and volunteerism while encouraging seniors to act as self-motivated liaisons in the Eden Gardens neighborhood.

Eden Gardens is demographically made up of persons ages 65 and older with a lack of social engagement and interaction, which is a predictor of death-related risk factors associated with age and isolation.The Eden Gardens community is an historical community over than 57 years of history in the city of Shreveport providing education to our youth!

Get information about both upcoming events below:

“Building Bridges In the Community”

What: Community Health Fair

Why: Public Healthcare Intervention

Where: A. B Palmer Recreational Center

When: June 8, 2019 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Speaker: Bridget Odom Lee RN, FNP Graduate McNeese State University

Speaker will talk about the importance of Wellness prevention and healthcare screening

Rose Bush Ceremony 9-10am

What: Family Fun Day

When: June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

600 block Eve Circle

Parking behind Eden Gardens Elementary

Live Performance: Sachiri Henderson

