SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the City of Shreveport released a statement late Thursday night that some areas of Shreveport may no longer be under a boil notice as soon as Friday.

They say crews made significant progress Thursday in repairing three damaged towers. Repairs were completed Thursday evening on the St. Vincent water tower on the corner of Oakdale St. and St. Vincent Ave. The Department of Health cleared the Department of Water and Sewerage to begin water sampling.

Officials say the lab collection staff will work through the night until all the required samples are collected.

Crews completed repairs on the Linwood water tank and elevated ground storage site at 70th and Pines Rd. earlier Thursday.

The West Shreveport elevated tank repairs are scheduled to begin Friday at 7:00 a.m.

According to the city, portions of Shreveport could be lifted from the boil advisory late Friday afternoon.