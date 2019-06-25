Shreveport/Bossier stores awarded first CBD permits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six businesses in the Shreveport and Bossier City area are among the first businesses in the state to receive permits to sell CBD products.

The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control on Monday started issuing temporary permits to sell legal CBD products, handing out 20 such permits to liquor stores, gas stations, CBD shops and other retailers.

The permits will expire next February when permanent regulations are expected to be written.

Six Thrifty Liquor stores in Shreveport and Bossier were awarded the permits.

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #2

5505 E. TEXAS BOSSIER CITY 71111

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #3

1401 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE SHREVEPORT 71108

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #4

4839 GREENWOOD RD SHREVEPORT 71109

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #5

3101 BERT KOUNS SHREVEPORT 71118

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #6

8420 LINWOOD AVE SHREVEPORT 71106

Thrifty Liquor & Wine #8

3434 YOUREE DR SHREVEPORT 71105

No other locations in north Louisiana were awarded the permits.

CBD products can be sold if they have less than 0.3% THC.

