Shreveport City Marshal postpones Amnesty Day due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office Amnesty Day has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020. A spokesperson says the decision was made after a COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana, specifically in Shreveport.

Shreveport City Court remains open with extra precautions being taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

They offer the following recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health:

– Wash your hands with soap and water often.

– Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of any infection.

– Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

– Healthy individuals do not need to wear a face mask.

– Get the flu vaccination to help prevent the flu, which has similar symptoms as COVID-19.

– Gather extra food and medication, so that you don’t have to go to the store while sick.



