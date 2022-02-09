SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Biden Administration presented a plan this week to reduce substance abuse harm, including $30 million to distribute safe smoking kits for drug abusers.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the kits may include materials that help reduce the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis, such as alcohol swabs, lip balm, and other hygiene supplies. However, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center in Shreveport, Dr. Nicholas Goeders, says the program does not focus on the dangers of overdosing.

“Yes, harm reduction is very, very important but prevention and encouraging people to stop the drug uses, in my opinion, is even more important,” he said. Adding, “I’m all for harm reduction and by providing testing for HIV, providing FDA approved overdose antidote for opioids. Those are all really good things, but we don’t have that for drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.”

“I would note that what we’re really talking about here is steps that we are taking in the federal government to address the opioid epidemic, which is killing tens of thousands if not more Americans every single day week month of the year,” says Psaki.

More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2020. The Centers for Disease Control says first-time overdoses killed more people than automobile and shooting deaths combined.

That’s why Goeders said the harm reduction program could only do so much. “But if people are still using the drug, they’re still putting themselves at risk for overdosing.”