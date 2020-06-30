Shreveport health official reminds people the importance of safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With recent cases spiking in Northwest Louisiana health experts at LSU Health remind everyone to continue practicing safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. LSU Science Center Chancellor, Dr. G.E. Ghali is calling this period of people lowering their guard with the virus, “COVID fatigue.”

Dr. Ghali says this fatigue entails not wanting to isolate anymore. With businesses opening back up, the seriousness of the pandemic can be lost without constant reminders to keep safe practices at the forefront of everyday activities.

“The cases I believe are not necessarily a second wave of the virus. I think it’s still the first wave of the virus. These safety measures in place were not intended to necessarily make the virus go away, but it’s to reduce exposure,” said Ghali.

He encourages people to keep washing hands and cleaning off frequently used surfaces as well as to keep wearing masks out in public.

Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins has not mandated masks, but does heavily encourage safety protocols and reminders through social media.

“This is a free society. No one wants to mandate anything. You’ve seen signs before around the country that talk about ‘No shirt, no shoes, no service.’ They should wear a mask. It’s the right thing to do,” said Ghali.

He notes that the state of Louisiana has done over 700,000 tests and says the state has more to go. Louisiana has a positivity rate of 8% which officials are hoping to keep between 5-10%.

