Medical Minute: Gastroesophageal reflux disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Gastroesophageal reflux disease is on the rise.
Patients taking medication daily for these problems can be helped with surgery and can potentially get off medicines.
One of the operations is magnetic sphincter augmentation. It is performed by placing this bead of magnets around the esophagus stopping reflux. It’s very effective. You may be a candidate.
