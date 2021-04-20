Medical Minute – Hernia surgery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Hernias are an all too common condition that impacts many Americans and is a problem within the abdomen that can cause a lot of problems.
They usually demonstrate themselves as a bulge or an enlargement of a particular area, particularly in the groin, around the navel, or an incision.
They do not need to be watched for a significant amount of time.
There’s a common misconception that if it’s not bothering you, don’t fix it.
These need to be repaired and they can be done robotically or open in a variety of different techniques.
Click here for more information on hernia repair.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.