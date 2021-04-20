Medical Minute – Hernia surgery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Hernias are an all too common condition that impacts many Americans and is a problem within the abdomen that can cause a lot of problems.

They usually demonstrate themselves as a bulge or an enlargement of a particular area, particularly in the groin, around the navel, or an incision.

They do not need to be watched for a significant amount of time.

There’s a common misconception that if it’s not bothering you, don’t fix it.

These need to be repaired and they can be done robotically or open in a variety of different techniques.

Click here for more information on hernia repair.