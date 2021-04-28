Medical Minute – Hiatal hernia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Hiatal hernias are a common problem that people have most of the time.

These problems are insignificant or don’t cause a lot of symptoms, other times they can be very severe.

The most common problem with a hiatal hernia would be reflux. Reflux can be managed medically with pills or with diet modification or elevating the head of the bed. They also sometimes require surgery.

These operations can be accomplished in a minimally invasive fashion sometimes with just an overnight hospitalization. In some cases, the patient might be able to return home on the same day as the surgery.

