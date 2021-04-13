Medical Minute – Minimally Invasive Surgery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Willis Knighton is offering a service to help make surgeries less painful. It’s called Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Dr. Daryl Marx says one of the things that people don’t understand about minimally invasive and robotic surgery is that the robot doesn’t work itself. It’s a platform where the doctor controls the motions of the robot while we’re doing complicated operations.

Within the abdomen, people have quicker recovery, less pain, and, fewer infections.

After these operations, the recovery is much expedited and we’re able to accomplish great tasks with this.

