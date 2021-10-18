St. Mary Medical Center holds luncheon to promote breast cancer awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport held multiple events on Saturday to celebrate breast cancer awareness month.

A St. Mary Medical Center, a luncheon called, “Lunch and Learn: Shared Decision-Making in Breast Cancer: Screening and Treatment” was held.

Sarah Thayer, the director at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, spoke to women about choices they ought to consider when it comes to breast cancer as well as the necessary steps to take for treatment.

“Really it’s no longer just about surgery. It’s no longer about radiation, but it’s combination and conscious thought of the treatments involved: surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal adjuvant, all those are combined to give us an outstanding outcome.”

Thayer added based on a women’s personal risk profile – meaning whether she has high risk or low risk for developing cancer – she might want to readjust the timing when she starts her breast cancer screening.

Breast cancer affects more women than any other type of cancer and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women overall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.