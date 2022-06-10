SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in the Shreveport area will now be able to get several high-level lifesaving treatments for some conditions closer to home.

The Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy is a brand new state-of-the-art imaging center using PET imaging to diagnose and assess diseases such as cancer, dementia, and heart disease sooner. PET imaging can also monitor for the possible recurrence of many cancers.

“Targeted radiopharmaceuticals produced by CMIT will help diagnose diseases more precisely and accurately and will help physicians in choosing more effective treatment options and guide better outcomes for patients,” said CMIT Executive Director Dr. Pradeep Garg.

Director of Imaging Sciences Stephan Lokitz says the new $20 million facility will set them up for the next phase of medicine.

Officials say the new center will promote economic development and expand the workforce in the area over the next five years.

“The new Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy will enhance Louisiana’s position in the increasingly competitive life sciences sector by attracting contracts from out-of-state entities that drive revenue streams and create high-paying jobs,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson.