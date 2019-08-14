Study: Apples, blueberries could lead to longer life

SHREVERPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good news if you love apples, they could help you live a longer life.

That’s according to a new study from Australia.

Researchers followed over 53-thousand Danes for 23 years while also studying their dietary habits.

Those who regularly consumed flavonoid-rich foods, such as apples, were less likely to die from heart disease or cancer.

And the protective effect of these foods appeared to be strongest for those at a high risk of chronic diseases due to smoking of heavy drinking.

The experts say one apple, a cup of tea, three and a half ounces of both blueberries and broccoli would do the trick.

Click here for the study.

