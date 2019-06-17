Study: Louisiana ranks 49th in child well-being

BATON ROUGE, Ala. (AP) — A new report shows that the well-being of Louisiana’s children has failed to keep pace with the rest of the country.

The report released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Louisiana 49th in the nation in the quality of life it provides for its children.

The annual ranking measures states on 16 indicators from 2017 data covering topics like health, education and economic well-being.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts received this year’s top rankings. Arkansas and Texas have state rankings of 40th and 41st.

