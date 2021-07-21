The American Heart Association gives tips on how to keep your heart safe in extreme summer heat

High blood pressure should be treated at 130/80 rather than 140/90, according to the new parameters set forth by the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and nine other health professional organizations.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Is it heat exhaustion, or is it heatstroke?

With temperatures across Louisiana facing triple digits, the American Heart Association urges people to take extra steps to protect their hearts.

Precautions are especially important for older adults and individuals with high blood pressure, obesity, or a history of heart disease and stroke.

According to recent research, the flagship journal of the American Heart Association found that when temperatures reach extremes of an average daily temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit, the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease may double or triple.

Another study, featured at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference, suggested that the more temperatures fluctuate during the summer, the more severe strokes may become.

In hot weather, the body tries to cool itself by shifting blood from major organs to underneath the skin. This shift causes the heart to pump more blood, putting it under significantly more stress.

“If you’re a heart patient, older than 50 or overweight, the American Heart Association suggests you take special precautions in the heat to protect your heart,” said Richard Pearl, MD an American Heart Association volunteer and Cardiologist at Ochsner Medical Center.

“Some heart medications like angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics, which affect blood pressure responses or deplete the body of sodium, can exaggerate the body’s response to heat and cause you to feel ill in extreme heat,” added Dr. Pearl. “But don’t stop taking your prescriptions. Learn how to keep cool and talk to your doctor about any concerns.”

Even if you aren’t taking medications for a heart condition, it is important to take precautions in the heat. While infants and the elderly are more vulnerable to problems from heat, extreme temperatures can cause health issues for anyone.

“Staying hydrated is key. It is easy to get dehydrated even if you don’t think you’re thirsty,” Dr. Pearl said. “Drink water before, during, and after going outside in hot weather. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. And the best way to know if you are getting enough fluid is to monitor your urine output and make sure the urine color is pale, not dark or concentrated.”

Dehydration causes the heart to work harder, putting it at risk. Hydration helps the heart more easily pump blood through the blood vessels to the muscles. And it helps the muscles work efficiently.

The American Heart Association suggests that everyone follows these top 5 hot weather precautions:

Watch the clock: It's best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again

Follow the doctor's orders: Continue to take all medications as prescribed.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms when you may be experiencing too much heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and re-hydrating. You may need to seek medical attention.

Symptoms of heatstroke:

warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Heatstroke is not the same as a stroke. A stroke happens when a blood vessel to the brain either bursts or is blocked by a clot, causing a decrease in oxygen flow to the brain.