Unusual flu season strikes in Louisiana; second peak to come

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Centers for Disease Control estimates so far this season at least 6.4 million people have had the flu.

As we approach the second peak of flu season it’s important to take extra precaution to avoid the illness.

The CDC estimates there have been 2,900 deaths from the flu this season.

According to the latest flu forecast from CDC #FluSight, national flu activity is predicted to remain elevated through mid-January. A #fluvaccine can be beneficial any time flu viruses are circulating in your community, including after January: https://t.co/FTFwGHOVcz — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 4, 2020

