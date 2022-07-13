SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of northwest Louisiana are dealing with record doctors at CHRISTUS Health are reminding everyone about the dangers of extreme heat and humidity.

Doctors say heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are the most common heat-related illnesses. Healthcare professionals also say that knowing the symptoms is key to surviving.

Heat illness occurs when the body can not release excess heat through sweating and adequately cool itself.

John Messier, a Physician’s Assistant at CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care, breaks down some symptoms most often related to each different heat illness.

Heat cramps – affects people who work outside or do energy-consuming outdoor activity; the body loses fluids and minerals (salt), causing painful cramps.

Heat exhaustion – is the response to the loss of fluid and minerals; dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.

Heat stroke – intense symptoms such as slurred speech, seizures, and kidney failure; can be fatal if emergency medical attention is not received.

The signs and symptoms of heat illness can vary depending on the person. It is essential to drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in the shade, pay attention to warning signs of heat illness, and avoid outdoor activity during peak daytime hours for heat.