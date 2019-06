After Tuesday's cold front, we will see temperatures falling into the middle 50s throughout the region tonight. Thursday and Friday you can expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Thursday and Friday highs in the 70s. Our next chance of rain will occur late Saturday into Sunday. The remnants of Sergio will help provide some scattered showers and storms in the Ark Lat Tex region Sunday. The cold front will push through on Sunday. It is possible we could still see some showers lingering around for Monday. Early next week, we will see temperatures falling into the mid 60s. On Wednesday morning, it is possible to see lows in the upper 40s in Shreveport.

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach in Florida. Michael came in as a strong Category Four storm. Michael will continue to weaken as it moves into the Southeast and Mid Atlantic. Michael will enter the Atlantic Ocean by Friday.