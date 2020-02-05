ArkLaTex Hidden History: Union Missionary Baptist Church

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL) – The Collins Academy in Jefferson, Texas has worked to restore Union Missionary Baptist Church.

The church has called its Houston Street location in Jefferson, Texas home since 1842.

The church has been a historic center of worship for black residents in Jefferson, Texas since 1842, when it’s doors opened to all people of color.

