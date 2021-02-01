Bossier NAACP continues to advocate for the Black community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – February is Black History Month, but the Bossier chapter of the NAACP says they’re advocating for Black lives all year long.

“Our future generation of children shouldn’t have to be fighting the same battles that we’ve been fighting for over 100 years.”

The white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, the death of George Floyd in May of 2019, and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are just some of the incidents Lee Jeter says show the need for groups like the NAACP.

“We still have more strides. We see if we look at statistics, the number of hate groups and supremacist groups that have popped up. We’ve got to continue to fight this battle.”

The president of the newly reestablished Bossier NAACP is focusing his attention on economic opportunities, public safety, and diversity in city government.

“We don’t want our citizens to feel like they’re not part of the community where they live, work, play, pay their taxes. They need to have a voice and for so long the citizens of Bossier feel like they didn’t have a voice.”

Touting 100 members in the Bossier branch, he says the power is in the people.

“Our citizens need to know that they don’t have to be complacent and feel like they’re stuck in a situation where it’s a no win situation, that there is someone willing to fight for them.”