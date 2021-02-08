Cash mobs and other initiatives aim to support Black-owned businesses in February

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Black History Month, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) is holding programs aimed at economic empowerment for local businesses.

Nationally represented data on small Black-owned businesses indicate that the number of active business owners fell by 22% from February to April 2020 the largest drop on record as the pandemic ravaged minority communities disproportionately.

To help local businesses who have also been impacted, the SBAACC has planned several cash mobs at local businesses like Us Up North Kitchen, Orlandeauxs Caf, Red Barn Crawfish, Cityview Coffee, and RedOak BBQ.

A cash mob is an intentional group of people who assemble to support a business financially. The entire community is invited to participate.

Brittney Dunn serves as the chairwoman of the SBAACC. She sees the cash mobs as economic empowerment.

Brittney Dunn, who serves as the chairwoman of the SBAACC, sees the cash mobs as economic empowerment.

“We’re excited to kick these initiatives off for Black History Month,” Dunn said adding that it’s important to support Black businesses year-round.

“When we support Black businesses, we are strengthening our local community, helping to build generational wealth by closing the racial wealth gap, creating jobs, celebrating Black culture, and showing support to someone else’s dream,” she said.

Dunn said locally, people can help Black businesses by buying from Black-owned businesses, telling others about the experience, posting about the business on social media, and understanding the barriers that Black business owners face.

Other events planned for Black History Month include:

Feb. 16 – Tuesday Morning Breakfast

Feb. 19 Us Up North Cash Mob

Feb. 25 RedOak BBQ Cash Mob

Feb. 27 Voter Registration Drive in partnership with Power Coalition at Orlandeauxs Caf and Louisiana Daiquiri

Feb. 22-26 Black Elected Officials Week

The full list of businesses and dates of participation are listed on www.sbaacc.org.