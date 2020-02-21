La. senators move to rename Mansfield post office after late civil rights leader

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Federal legislation will be introduced to honor the late Dr. C.O. Simpkins.

Legislation from Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy will designate a post office in Mansfield in honor of the late civil rights leader.

“Dr. Simpkins was a civil rights icon not only for Louisiana but for the entire nation during the civil rights movement,” said Dr. Cassidy. “He dedicated his life to fighting for freedom for all Americans, and we are honored to pay tribute to Dr. Simpkins through this designation.”

“Our state and this country will remember Dr. C. O. Simpkins as a skilled dentist, service member, and warrior for what’s right. I’m proud to support naming this U.S. post office in honor of him,” said Senator Kennedy.

Dr. Simpkins died last December.

