SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 highlights Black History Month with stories from across the ArkLaTex.

See the full show on Saturday, February 8 at 5 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6 and Sunday, February 9 at 6 p.m. on KSHV.

Click here for the Black History Month section of our website.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.