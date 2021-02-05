WATCH: KTAL NBC 6 Special Honoring Black History

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The story of Black History is one that’s told each February, but following the death of George Floyd last May, it’s taken on a new meaning.

The ArkLaTex as well as the country, held marches and protests calling and demanding racial justice.

In Shreveport and Texarkana, different groups help to organize several protests calling for change. Unlike some of the demonstrations we saw in other parts of the country, the protests locally were peaceful and focused on changing the status quo.

The City of Shreveport Police Department took things a step further, all officers received additional training in cultural diversity and dealing with emotionally disturbed persons.

Funding was also acquired for officers to receive procedural justice training in 2021. And thanks to community funding, all uniformed officers will be equipped with body cameras in the near future.

The special includes:

Update on the City of Shreveport’s race commission

What’s next for 45 Days of Action Shreveport

How locally owned black businesses managed the COVID-19 pandemic

Texarkana’s first black radio station