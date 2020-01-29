Louisiana native and historian to give public lecture at Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Louisiana native Dr. Karlos K. Hill will visit classes at Centenary College and deliver a free public lecture on the “Importance of Black History Month” on Thursday, Feb. 6.

According to Centenary College, the lecture will be held in the Anderson Auditorium at Centenary’s Hurley School of Music at 7:00 p.m.

“As a member of the College’s Diversity Committee, I look forward to Dr. Hill being at Centenary,” Director of Community Engagement Kaylan Walker said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“His academic scholarship in African and African American Studies, his advocacy of social justice, and his commentary on issues of race and equality offer those inside and outside the Centenary community an opportunity to engage in dialogue regarding the importance of Black History Month.”

Centenary College says Dr. Karlos Hill is from Bastrop, La. and is a graduate of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) in Natchitoches. Hill received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is currently an Associate Professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. Hill is also the founding director of the African and African American Studies Distinguished Lecture Series at the university and is a frequent commentator on issues of race, equity, and social justice. Hill is the host of a weekly podcast, Tapestry: A Conversation about Race and Culture, that has a global following.

Hill specializes in the history of lynching and the anti-lynching movement in America, and his research explores how black Americans have resisted racial violence and how this resistance has changed over time. His book Beyond the Rope: The Impact of Lynching on Black Culture and Memory, published by Cambridge University Press in July 2016, draws on narrative theory and cultural studies methodologies to show how African American attitudes toward lynching and lynching victims evolved in response to changing social and political contexts in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

A portion of Hill’s visit to Centenary is generously underwritten by the Attaway Professorships in Civic Culture program at the College, according to Centenary.

