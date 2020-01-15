Shreve Memorial Library and The Shreveport Sun presents Black History Month lecture series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreve Memorial Library and The Shreveport Sun have partnered to present “Black History Month 2020 Lecture Series” January 27 through February 24.

The Black History Month 2020 Lecture Series will be held Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch of Shreve Memorial Library, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. Each lecture will cover a different aspect of African American history led by guest speakers.

According to the release, the series is being presented in honor of Black History Month and in conjunction with the 100th Anniversary of The Shreveport Sun newspaper, the oldest weekly newspaper for African Americans in Louisiana.

“Longtime patron of the library, Mr. Robert Jackson, has been instrumental in the coordination of this event,” said Ariel Stewart, Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch Manager. “We are honored to host such prestigious speakers with a vast array of expertise and knowledge in their fields.”

All lectures are free and open to the public.

Lectures are scheduled as follows:

Monday, January 27 – From Crispus Attucks to Commander-In-Chief: Celebrating Blacks in the Military

Presented by Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Monday, February 3 – The Future of Black Colleges & Universities

Presented by Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, Wiley College President Herman J. Felton, Jr., and Southern University Shreveport President Rodney Ellis.

Monday, February 10 – 50 Years of the Courts & Education in North Louisiana

Presented by the Honorable Judge Carl Stewart, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (retired).

Monday, February 17 – The History of African American Music in North Louisiana

Presented by music historian, acclaimed musician, and career educator Daryl Gates.

Monday, February 24 – 100 Years of History Under The Sun

Presented by Sonya Landry, owner of The Shreveport Sun.

“We believe the speakers’ participation will provide an opportunity for our community to benefit from learning of the instrumental role that African Americans have played in both Shreveport and our nation’s history,” Stewart stated.