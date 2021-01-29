SML salutes African American History Month with virtual celebrations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library will commemorate African American History Month with virtual celebrations and by encouraging everyone to participate in the National African American Read-In.

The virtual programs, which will take place throughout February, will be held through Zoom at 6 p.m. every Thursday and registration is required.

Shreve Memorial Library will officially kick off the celebration Thursday, Feb. 4 by welcoming esteemed educator and author Dr. Tyrone Burton during its Virtual Author Chat Series. Dr. Burton will present his book “More Than a Notion” which addresses issues relevant to educational leaders in the age of accountability.

SML will also hold three other virtual programs, dealing with the struggles of the civil rights movement and African American musical roots:

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Jeri Hilt with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition will moderate “The Role of the Black Church in the History of Civil Rights in North Louisiana”

– Jeri Hilt with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition will moderate “The Role of the Black Church in the History of Civil Rights in North Louisiana” Thursday, Feb. 18 – Dr. Raymond Hicks will moderate “The Role of Education in the Struggle for Civil Rights”

– Dr. Raymond Hicks will moderate “The Role of Education in the Struggle for Civil Rights” Thursday, Feb. 25 – Karlus Trapp will present “The Roots of Black Music in America”

All programs are free and open to the public. To participate in the virtual programs, please register at bit.ly/SMLBHM2021.

To take part in the African American Read-in, everyone is encouraged to read a book, recite poetry or play music composed by African American writers and musicians.

For more information about virtual African American History programs and other virtual library programs, please visit www.shrev-lib.org.