Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
92°
Shreveport
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
KTAL Asks
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant’s …
Chimp Haven completes $20M expansion
Video
La. Supreme Court denies abortion clinic appeal
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally …
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?
Top Stories
Warming this weekend, more rainfall next week
Video
Some NWLA burn bans lifted after much needed rain
Drier weather returns with a warming trend
Video
Scattered storms today, dry weekend weather
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
HBCU Football
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
Vikings’ Cousins has COVID-19, won’t play preseason …
Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI …
Fury to ‘walk away’ from boxing after short-lived …
Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by …
KTALcares
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Cares Krewe
Operation Kindness
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
6 Hours of Caring
Something Good with Lynn Vance
Fit for Life
Remarkable Women
Voices of Courage
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Cares Krewe Pays for Gas for Locals
Video
Sci-Port joins effort to Clear the Shelters
Video
Shreveport cancer survivor and author shares journey
Video
Something Good: Meet some of the Refine Design Décor …
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with love
Book Club
Enter for kids in the kitchen
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Employment News
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
More Politics from The Hill
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Trending Stories
AR medical marijuana brings in $23.3 million in July
Rec. marijuana makes ballot, AR Supreme Court to …
Jury selection underway in stolen baby murder trial
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?
Suspect arrested in Cedar Grove homicide
Don't Miss
Entergy partners with United Way for bill credit
Video: Intense firenado in California grass fire
New one-stop shopping area for Shreveport businesses
Dr. Seuss’ home on sale for first time in 75 years
Inside the NOLA church preparing for the Pope