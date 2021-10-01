Local woman celebrates her Hispanic heritage by cooking authentic food

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Martha Anchondo has loved cooking since she was a teenager. She owns Taqueria La Reyna Del Sur in Bossier City. They specialize in authentic street tacos.

The business has been open for four years and she says her regulars love her food which makes her proud.

“When they come eat and they finish and go back and say ‘I love it’, they finish everything and they show me the plate empty, so that’s, that’s good,” said Martha.

Martha says it’s not just Hispanic people who like this food, she says it appeals to many people.

If you want to visit the restaurant click HERE for more information.