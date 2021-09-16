‘Free from foreign rule:’ Shreveport man shares meaning of Mexican Independence Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While it’s National Hispanic Heritage Month – a time to celebrate the culture and history of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean as well as Central and South America – it’s also Mexico’s Independence day.

“The Mexican president gathers in the capitol of Mexico and screams ‘¡Viva la Mexico!’ ‘¡Viva la Mexico!’ while the church bells are ringing,” said Briant Garcia, the owner of 318Latino, an online radio station Shreveport that focuses on the Hispanic community of Northwest Louisiana.

“Mexico gained their independence both from France and Spain because it was being conquered by both entities,” says Garcia. “Mexican independence means to me free from foreign rule.”

Celebrations are like how Americans celebrate the 4th of July, he says.

“Gathering together, cooking together. It’s a family event. So for us, it’s not very different.”

Garcia says although it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s important to not group everyone into one culture.

“Knowing that there are many different countries out there and that we all get to celebrate our individuality even though we are all Latinos.”

Garcia says on September 24, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery will celebrate the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo.

There will also be about 100 works of art dedicated to Frida and a look-a-like contest.