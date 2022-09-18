SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall has arrived and everyone around ArkLaTex has plenty of options for seasonal events and activities. Whether you’re looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house, or a ghost tour near you, here are some of the best-known seasonal fun and frights in the ArkLaTex for all ages!
These events are confirmed, but as more cities and events release their plans for 2022 we will add them to the list below.
Ghost Tours
Famous haunted locations around the ArkLaTex offer ghost tours, where you can learn local history and possibly spot something spooky.
Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk
123 W. Austin St. Jefferson, TX 75657
Meet in front of the Kahn Hotel
Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Adult prices $20 Children 6 – 11 $10 Children under 5 Free
Can purchase tickets online or at 7:30 before the tour in person.
Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk
116 W. Broad St. Texarkana, AR 75501
Meet at the Kress Gap across from the Bi-State Building
Sep 23-24, 30-Oct 1, Oct 21-22, 28-29, 31 starting at 8:00 p.m.
$15 admission
Small private tours only, must arrange in advance. No children under 10 or strollers are allowed on the tour.
Haunted Houses
Monsters and more wait to meet you in the dark, these are not for the faint of heart.
Necro Manor Haunted House: Nightmares
505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City LA 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge
Sept 30 – Oct 31
Fridays 7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Sundays 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Halloween 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
$10.00 admission
The Devil’s Knot Psycho Circus Wreck
2663 Mayflower Rd. Haughton, LA 71037
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
No Scare Night Sundays 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
$25 admission $60 fast pass
No scare night: Adults $20 Children 10 and under $10
Waiver must be signed for minors to participate.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash needed for merchandise and food trucks.
Dark Woods Haunted Attraction
4343 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457
Sep 30-Oct 31
Fridays & Saturdays 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Halloween 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
$30 general admission $45 fast pass $100 VIP
One year and younger are not permitted. Older children are at the discretion of the parents.
Monroe, LA
Evil Visions Haunted House
501 Desiard St. Monroe, LA 71201
Sep 30-Oct 31
Fridays & Saturdays 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Sundays 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Halloween 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
$20.00 general admission $30 fast pass $100 VIP
El Dorado Haunt
2974-2984 Haynesville Highway El Dorado, AR 71730
at the ballfields in Parkers Chapel off of Highway 15 if the weather permits.
Oct 15-16. 21-23. 29-31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed
$15 general admission
The Asylum Haunted House
205 N Broad St, Talco, TX 75487
Oct 1-31
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Halloween 7:30 – 10:00 p.m.
$20 general admission $30 general admission with fast pass
Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches, & Fall Fun
With pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, barnyard animals and more these places are great places for family fun. Many have special activities for children, take reservations for groups or classes, and nighttime spooky events. Offerings and events vary so be sure to check the websites of the location you plan to visit!
DixieMaze Farms
9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107
Sept 24 – Oct 31
Wednesdays & Thursdays 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Hours differ the week of Caddo/Bossier Fall Break Oct 9 – 15
$14.17 farm adventure pass
$26.88 farm season pass
$28.49 fright nights
$42.28 fright nights speed pass
$41.36 fright nights season pass
$55.15 fright nights season pass with speed pass
Pumpkin Shine On-Line
Betty Virginia Park
3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
Oct 18
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
iShuttle provided at Sear’s 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
(Mall St. Vincent)
Admission is free
*Rain date is Oct 19
JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance
1968 Bridgewater Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106
Sept 26 – Oct 29
Mondays – Thursdays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
$1 to $35 depending on size and variety of pumpkin. All ages are welcome to walk around the patch. Various activities on Saturdays and Sundays.
St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch
6012 Youree Dr in Shreveport, LA 71105
Sept 26 – Oct 31
Mondays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
No pets or professional photography allowed.
Contact St. Luke’s for field trip info for teachers and daycares.
Blithe Spirit
630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111
East Bank Theatre
Oct 22-31
Fridays & Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sundays starting at 3:30 p.m.
Admission starts at $17.00
Día de los Muertos Celebration
216 North Bolivar Marshall, TX 75670
Michelson Museum of Art
Oct 39 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Learn The customs surrounding this celebration and pay tribute to loved ones lost. The Michelson Museum of Art will also have sugar skull decorating stations, traditional Día de los Muertos bread, music, and much more.
Williams Memorial Pumpkin Patch
4000 Moores Ln Texarkana, TX 75503
Oct 3 – Oct 31
Sundays – Fridays 12:00 p.m. – dark
Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – dark
City Trick or Treat Times
Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma
Louisiana
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Arcadia
Blanchard
Bossier
Greenwood
Homer
Logansport
Many
Minden
Shreveport
Vivian
Zwolle
Arkansas
This information will be updated as cities release it.
De Queen
Hope
Prescott
Texarkana
Texas
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Carthage
Daingerfield
Linden
Mt. Pleasant
New Boston
Texarkana
Oklahoma
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Broken Bow
Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps
Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.
