SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall has arrived and everyone around ArkLaTex has plenty of options for seasonal events and activities. Whether you’re looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house, or a ghost tour near you, here are some of the best-known seasonal fun and frights in the ArkLaTex for all ages!

These events are confirmed, but as more cities and events release their plans for 2022 we will add them to the list below.

Ghost Tours

Famous haunted locations around the ArkLaTex offer ghost tours, where you can learn local history and possibly spot something spooky.

Jefferson, TX Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk

123 W. Austin St. Jefferson, TX 75657

Meet in front of the Kahn Hotel

Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Adult prices $20 Children 6 – 11 $10 Children under 5 Free

Can purchase tickets online or at 7:30 before the tour in person.

Texarkana, AR Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk

116 W. Broad St. Texarkana, AR 75501

Meet at the Kress Gap across from the Bi-State Building

Sep 23-24, 30-Oct 1, Oct 21-22, 28-29, 31 starting at 8:00 p.m.

$15 admission

Small private tours only, must arrange in advance. No children under 10 or strollers are allowed on the tour.



Haunted Houses

Monsters and more wait to meet you in the dark, these are not for the faint of heart.

Bossier City, LA Necro Manor Haunted House: Nightmares

505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City LA 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge

Sept 30 – Oct 31

Fridays 7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sundays 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Halloween 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$10.00 admission

Haughton, LA The Devil’s Knot Psycho Circus Wreck

2663 Mayflower Rd. Haughton, LA 71037

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

No Scare Night Sundays 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

$25 admission $60 fast pass

No scare night: Adults $20 Children 10 and under $10

Waiver must be signed for minors to participate.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash needed for merchandise and food trucks.

Natchitoches, LA Dark Woods Haunted Attraction

4343 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Sep 30-Oct 31

Fridays & Saturdays 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

$30 general admission $45 fast pass $100 VIP

One year and younger are not permitted. Older children are at the discretion of the parents.

Monroe, LA Evil Visions Haunted House

501 Desiard St. Monroe, LA 71201

Sep 30-Oct 31

Fridays & Saturdays 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sundays 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$20.00 general admission $30 fast pass $100 VIP

El Dorado, AR El Dorado Haunt

2974-2984 Haynesville Highway El Dorado, AR 71730

at the ballfields in Parkers Chapel off of Highway 15 if the weather permits.

Oct 15-16. 21-23. 29-31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed

$15 general admission

Talco, TX The Asylum Haunted House

205 N Broad St, Talco, TX 75487

Oct 1-31

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 7:30 – 10:00 p.m.

$20 general admission $30 general admission with fast pass

Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches, & Fall Fun

With pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, barnyard animals and more these places are great places for family fun. Many have special activities for children, take reservations for groups or classes, and nighttime spooky events. Offerings and events vary so be sure to check the websites of the location you plan to visit!

Shreveport, LA DixieMaze Farms

9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107

Sept 24 – Oct 31

Wednesdays & Thursdays 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Hours differ the week of Caddo/Bossier Fall Break Oct 9 – 15

$14.17 farm adventure pass

$26.88 farm season pass

$28.49 fright nights

$42.28 fright nights speed pass

$41.36 fright nights season pass

$55.15 fright nights season pass with speed pass

Shreveport, LA Pumpkin Shine On-Line

Betty Virginia Park

3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Oct 18

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

iShuttle provided at Sear’s 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

(Mall St. Vincent)

Admission is free

*Rain date is Oct 19

Shreveport, LA JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance

1968 Bridgewater Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106

Sept 26 – Oct 29

Mondays – Thursdays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

$1 to $35 depending on size and variety of pumpkin. All ages are welcome to walk around the patch. Various activities on Saturdays and Sundays.

Shreveport, LA St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch

6012 Youree Dr in Shreveport, LA 71105

Sept 26 – Oct 31

Mondays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

No pets or professional photography allowed.

Contact St. Luke’s for field trip info for teachers and daycares.

Bossier City, LA Blithe Spirit

630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111

East Bank Theatre

Oct 22-31

Fridays & Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m.

Sundays starting at 3:30 p.m.

Admission starts at $17.00

Bossier City, LA Dracula

630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111

Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre

Oct 13-15, 20-22

starting at 7:30 p.m.

Oct 16 & 23

starting at 2:00 p.m.

Marshall, TX Día de los Muertos Celebration

216 North Bolivar Marshall, TX 75670

Michelson Museum of Art

Oct 39 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Learn The customs surrounding this celebration and pay tribute to loved ones lost. The Michelson Museum of Art will also have sugar skull decorating stations, traditional Día de los Muertos bread, music, and much more.

Texarkana, TX Williams Memorial Pumpkin Patch

4000 Moores Ln Texarkana, TX 75503

Oct 3 – Oct 31

Sundays – Fridays 12:00 p.m. – dark

Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – dark

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.

