A CLOSER LOOK: 2020 holiday shipping deadlines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - While the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in many holiday events being canceled, the annual lighting of the Arkansas State Capitol lived on - with a few changes. The ceremony was cut back to only include a pre-recorded statement from the Secretary of State before a 10 minute fireworks display. No parade this year, and no appearances by the governor or Santa. But Arkansans were still thankful that the event happened at all, to bring about some holiday cheer.

After a year of COVID concerns, Arkansas' determined to celebrate the holidays in whatever way it can. "We can do a piece of it, you know," said Debbie Poirot, an attendee of the State Capitol lighting, "and get ready for Christmas." Things were different than usual, but the firework display and light show was still on with the public encouraged to attend. "There's lots of people in their cars in the parking lot," observed Susan Johnson, who was also at the Capitol Saturday, "and keeping pretty far away."