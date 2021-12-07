Caddo Parish to present toys to US Marines after Toys for Tots drive

A Marine with Caddo Parish during the Toys for Tots donation in 2020. (Source: Caddo Parish)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish will be making its presentation of toys collected during the Parish’s annual Toys for Tots holiday drive to the United States Marine Corps Thursday.

The Parish of Caddo Administration and Commission will present the toys at Moffitt Porsche Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m., according to the parish. Parish employees and the Caddo Parish Commission have donated hundreds of toys, bikes and other items, and have also helped to assemble toys if needed.

2021 will mark 19 years of the parish’s involvement with the Toys for Tots drive.