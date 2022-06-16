NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is hosting its first-ever Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

Activities include a coffee kick-off downtown, discussions at Natchitoches Junior High, and a basketball game featuring first-responders and local celebrities.

Mayor Ronnie Williams said a pastor in the small town of Powhatan has been celebrating Juneteenth for a long time, and now it’s the City of Natchitoches’ turn to honor their history and ancestors.

“Each of these events, history is told. But it’s about getting the community together. Safe environment for our youth. Having fun with one another, talking with one another, and share ideas on ways we can improve our community,” Williams said.

The mayor encourages people from all races to attend the events.

