Fake Christmas trees up 20% in 2021, as pandemic disrupts US supply chain

(NBC) – According to the American Christmas Tree Association, consumers could experience a shortage of artificial trees and other decorations this holiday season.

Some sellers have already increased their prices for artificial trees and other holiday products by at least 20%.

The potential for a costly Christmas comes as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the U.S. supply chain, which also causes delayed orders and higher shipping costs.



Experts say people who are looking to buy a fake tree this year, it’s best to do it now, while they’re still in stock.

Also, it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and start buying gifts now, while they’re still available.