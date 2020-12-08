Holiday cards: The do’s & don’ts

(NBC NEWS) — One sure sign the holidays are here is the arrival of cards in your mailbox.
Like most everything this year, holiday cards may look a little different, and 2020 is lending itself to a little humor.
The craft site Etsy has seen an increase of 23-percent in searches for holiday cards compared to this time last year. Many shops have selections that reference masks, handwashing and even a dumpster fire emblazoned with 2020, “We Survived.”
“I think you can nod to the moment without being crass,” says Melanie Berliet, The Spruce’s editor-in-chief.
Berliet says if you’re sending cards, be mindful of who is on your recipient list.
“I think this not a year to send a card that might be construed as a brag card or even a humble brag card,” she notes.
Berliet says keep these tips in mind as you craft your family card:
- Add an expression of gratitude or acknowledgment if it’s been a tough year
- Include life updates rather than material accomplishments
- If you use a photo, make sure your backdrop is modest
The Postal Service says to get those cards in the mail between December 10th and 12th for an on time delivery.
Read more: https://bit.ly/39S7m4m
Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.