Last minute ArkLaTex shoppers explain their take on late Christmas Eve holiday shopping

(KTAL/KMSS) – Many people across the ArkLaTex were out shopping Christmas Eve for their own different reasons, and employees for stores accommodating last minute shoppers prepared themselves for the later hours.

According to a research study by Hilton Honors last year, more than 50% of Americans were last minute holiday shopping. The study detailed top consumer trends on those who procrastinate during the holiday season.

At a local Target in Texarkana, Lisa Sangalli is the manager. She says because a lot of stores close at 6 or 8 PM on Christmas Eve, whereas Target stays open, they see a big influx of people come in.

“Most people have the Christmas spirit but I would say there’s a little bit

more desperation this late in the game.”

Sangalli says they hired around 80 more employees in 2019 for the readiness of the later months. Still, for those who shop later rather than sooner, it isn’t always because of procrastination.

Shanna Ayers is a last minute shopper in Bossier. She says she had to shop later without the children in her family, and wishes more stores would be open past six.

“Cause a lot of people are last minute shoppers. A lot of people had to work all week and a lot of people had to work today. So if they’re like me they’re last minute.”

Many others shared the same sentiments. Some feel they don’t have enough time in the month or even prior. Others, have to celebrate Christmas a day or two later because of conflicting schedules with family members.

One mother, Nunhdi Kennon says she has a 7-year old son who is a “snooper” around the house. Last minute shopping is her only way of sneaking them past him to place under their Christmas tree.

Stores that will be open Christmas Day:

CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed

— check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed Denny’s — open 24 hours

— open 24 hours Dunkin ‘ — hours vary

‘ — hours vary Starbucks — closes at 4:40 PM

IHOP — hours vary

— hours vary Starbucks — hours vary

— hours vary Waffle House — open 24 hours

— open 24 hours Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location

— open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location Wawa — most regular hours

— most regular hours Family Dollar — Some locations are open special hours Wednesday. Call your closest location as this information is not online.

