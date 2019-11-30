Le Marché de Noel is bringing Christmas to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, a special outdoor market is bringing a bit of Christmas to Shreveport this weekend.

Friday night was the opening of Le Marché de Noel. a weekend-long festival. Families came out to start their Christmas celebrations early.

The festival has live entertainment from local artists, food, markets to shop, and a Ferris wheel.

Santa Claus even made an appearance and for some, it was the lights that caught their attention.

“My brother works for the aquarium and I was visiting and I realized that downtown Shreveport doesn’t have very much going on at Christmas time and so I decided to come spend some extra time this year and help them build Christmas in downtown Shreveport. And so that’s what we’ve done we have the Marché de Noel which means Market of Christmas or Christmas market,” Santa Claus said.

“We were seeing uh- over shopping at the boardwalk and we saw the Ferris wheel up and thought this will be great for the kids.” the Nichols Family said.

Tomorrow Santa Claus will be taking pictures from 4-7 p.m

and the mayor will be here to light the tree at 7 p.m.

Le Marché de Noel is open from 12 p.m- 9 p.m running Friday through Sunday until Christmas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.