Louisianans will drink 137 Olympic-sized pools of beer this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTAL/KMSS) – A survey conducted this month claims that Americans who drink will choose beer over other alcohol beverage options this holiday season.

The holidays are a time for gathering with loved ones and enjoying all of our favorite things – food, sweet treats, and a nice holiday drink. Songs of the season mention eggnog, hot buttered rum, hot toddies, and other warm and cozy alcohol-infused favorites. However, the survey conducted by PR news site PRPioneer.com estimates Louisianans will drink more than 137 Olympic-sized pools of beer this holiday season.

According to the survey, 42% of respondents will choose beer over other holiday spirits. PRPioneer.com says today’s drinkers choose stouts, ambers, and seasonal brews over other boozy options.

5,436 respondents provided feedback about their adult beverage choices and more specifically how much beer they expect to consume during the “festive season” the period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. The total figures from each state were then divided into the number of gallons in an Olympic-sized swimming pool. If you’re wondering that’s 660,000 gallons or 2.5 million liter fill capacity.

While Louisiana can boast an impressive 137 Olympic-sized swimming pools of beer it doesn’t even get the state into the top ten.

The Pelican State ranked 38 of the 50 states with California and Texas securely in the number one and two spots with more than 936 and 700 Olympic-sized pools respectively.