Marshall: New pet for Christmas? ’12 Days of Adoptions’ event begins Dec. 7

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Animal Control and Shelter and Richard Traweek of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Tuesday announced a special Christmas pet adoption event.

The “12 Days of Adoptions” will be held each weekday beginning Monday and ending Dec.-22.

During this event, each adoption at the Marshall Animal Control & Shelter will cost only $25, with Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram paying the remainder of the adoption fee.

Today’s featured pet is Hannah. Hannah was removed from a local home after a concerned citizen alerted Animal Control staff that Hannah was tied up in a backyard, starving, and unprotected from the weather. Under the care of our Animal Control, Hannah is putting on weight, has a warm bed under heaters, and getting plenty of attention.

Richard Traweek, managing partner of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram said the company’s partnership with Animal Control and the community is in gratitude for Marshall’s first responders, along with Animal Control’s work and the Marshall Police Department.

“This adoption event is another way for our dealership to give back to the community and our first responders who have supported our business in 2020. We are grateful for the work of Animal Control and the Marshall Police Department to keep our city safe,” Traweek said.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth expressed gratitude from the city and the police department to Traweek for Patterson’s generous donations which will make pet adoptions affordable this holiday season.

“We hope that every animal will find a loving family, a warm bed, good nutrition, and proper veterinary care that they deserve. We urge prospective adopters to remember that pet ownership is a lifetime commitment,” Carruth said.

For more information, please visit the shelter at 607 East End Blvd South, call (903) 935-4530, or visit the City of Marshall Police Department Animal Control & Shelter Facebook page. The shelter is open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and weekend adoptions by appointment only.