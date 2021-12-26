Mental health counselor: Food and financial insecurity add to holiday pressure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While the holidays may have been pleasant to some, sad for those who experienced losses in the past year, it was particularly difficult for others who were facing food and financial insecurity during this second year of the pandemic.

“A lot of them were sad about the economy you know how were they going to get their children something for Christmas,” said Barbara Casey, administrator at Northwest Behavioral Services.

But there were others who just didn’t know how they were going to feed their children – like one woman who has four.

“They’re home from school so, of course, you’re cooking more. You’re eating more, so she was just trying to figure out you know how she was going to afford all those things,” Casey said.

Casey, who has been a mental health counselor for 15 years, said on Saturday she fed seven of her clients’ families.

“My husband, myself, and my grandbaby, we got out, we fixed plates, and the people who called me, I took them Christmas dinner.”

Helping out with that dinner was a no-brainer for Casey. She said she thought that was what she was supposed to do.

“I mean I don’t feel like oh a pat on the back or anything like that. It’s just that that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

And as far as the mothers who felt badly about not having money to buy their children presents, Casey said, adding that there are things money can’t buy that parents can give to their kids

“They need love; they need support; they need to know that you’re there for them.”

Northwest Louisiana Behavioral Services received 30 new clients in December, and half of them were dealing with holiday depression.