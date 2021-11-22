Natchitoches officials beef up Christmas Festivals security after Waukesha tragedy

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials from the City of Natchitoches and Natchitoches Parish met Monday morning to discuss safety and security for residents and visitors to the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, which began Saturday.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said the meeting was called in response to Sunday’s tragedy in Waukesha, Wisc., in which the driver of an SUV drove through the city’s holiday parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 people injured, including 18 children who have been hospitalized.

He said the city and the parish, “must be proactive in our plans for our very own Natchitoches Christmas Festival to ensure the safety and security of Natchitoches residents and tourists alike.”

Members of the city and parish public safety departments, along with city department heads and other key stakeholders involved in the planning of this year’s festival discussed additional safety precautions, Williams said, “to thwart any efforts by bad actors in our community or surrounding areas.

“This is what many have described as the most wonderful time of the year,” Williams said, adding, “While it is a time of sadness for some who have experienced loss and tragedy such as the people of Waukesha, it is also a time of hope and love. Please make kindness a priority this holiday season”