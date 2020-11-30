Pences’ ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ now on display

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – U.S. Second Lady Karen Pence Monday unveiled the 2020 Christmas decorations and theme “Old Fashioned Christmas,” at the Vice President’s residence in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Pence selected a theme highlighting the vintage feel of the Christmas holiday season.

The Vice President’s residence’s decorations are filled with natural elements such as pinecones, seasonal berries, and grapevines.

Over the course of five days, workers used 600 yards of burlap and plaid ribbon; displayed more than 1,000 ornaments; wrapped 250 packages; and hung 35 wreaths.

On the outside of the Residence, 500 yards of cedar garland and 130 velvet bows hang on the gates encircling the Residence property.

A total of seven Christmas trees are placed throughout the historic home and decorated with twinkle lights and Old Fashioned ornaments.