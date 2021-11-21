Praise Temple brings the holidays to Shreveport with drive-thru a Grab-and-Go turkey giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Shreveport on Saturday held its annual drive-through Grab-and-Go Thanksgiving turkey gave away, and as always, it was a huge success.

The turkey giveaway, slated to begin at 10 a.m., was so popular that cars began lining up before 8 a.m. and the event started early to help alleviate traffic.

Although the event was slated to last from 10 a.m. to noon, all the items – including more than 1,000 prepared meals in addition to the turkeys – were gone in the first 30 minutes.

Those who left with a turkey were all smiles. Shreveport resident Robert West, who walked to the event, said, “I walked up here took me like 30 minutes to get here and I got the last one when I made it. God bless. I was lucky.”

Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple said the look on people’s faces is what he looks forward to the most each year.

“And there are those who need the turkeys, they’re choosing between paying their electricity or their water. They’re choosing other things that are necessities,” Brandon said, which is why the church might do another giveaway for the Christmas holiday.

Only at Christmas, the goal is to give away 1,000 turkeys and 2,000 prepared hot meals.