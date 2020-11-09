Salvation Army of NWLA kicks off Angel Tree & Red Kettle campaign

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The sounds of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle will soon be heard across northwest Louisiana.

This is the Salvation Army’s biggest annual fundraiser, and this year is more important than ever due to COVID-19.

The campaign kicked off Monday morning inside Mall St. Vincent at the Angel Tree.

The Red Kettle campaign serves families in the following parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Bienville, Sabine, Red River, De Soto, Webster, and Claiborne.

Residents can grab an Angel Tree tag at Pierre Bossier Mall and Mall St. Vincent.

Angels can also be adopted online by clicking here.

Adopted Angel Tree tags and unwrapped toys are to be delivered on December 4th to the main office of The Salvation Army of NWLA at 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101.

Click here for more information on how to adopt an angel or volunteer to become a bell ringer, you can also call (318) 424-3200.

