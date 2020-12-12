Shreveport business owner partners with organization to provide gifts for foster teens.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport business owner has partnered with a volunteer organization in the community to make sure foster teens are able to receive Christmas gifts during the holiday season.

With Christmas two weeks away, and Brandy Canrtella Thompson, who is a Shreveport business owner, is working with “Just for Clause,” which is an event created by Geaux 4 Kids Inc.

The volunteer organization says their goal is to focus on foster kids who are 12 to 18-years-old because they are often forgotten about during the holiday season.

“So many people think of Christmas zero to 12 years old,” said Event Coordinator Laurie Gardener.

“There are so many other agencies out there that we need to partner with to think about those teenagers; the 12 to 18-year-olds.”

Thompson says this is her first time partnering with the group since they started the project in 2014.

“I don’t want my kids to always just think, receiving is the only way to feel good about yourself,” said Thompson.

Thompson, who is also a mother of three children, says she just wants to make a difference in her community and teach her children to do the same, and to understand the value of giving back.

“It is really important to give to these children at this time because sometimes they have no other outlet to get little items for themselves. We are all so blessed and we get so many things that it’s just really good to help people who really need it,” said Thompson.

“Last year, we had a kid who just wanted a pair of vans and being able to give him that gift card gave him the empowerment to go out and buy what he wanted,” said Gardener.

“Our cause and our mission are to really fulfill that need in our community for those older children because they are the future of Shreveport & Bossier.”

People are asked to donate anything from toys, gift cards, or etc. These items do not have to be wrapped and can be dropped off at multiple locations; including Thompson’s business Canatella Interiors. If anyone would like to donate any items, please contact Geaux 4 Kids at 318-550-8785.