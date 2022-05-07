SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s Mother’s Day Sunday, but if money’s tight, you may be wondering if flowers will be an option this year. Bring her to the flowers and spend some quality time together in one of Shreveport’s beautiful gardens this year.

The American Rose Center features 20,000 rose bushes and plants in its 118-acre park. The “Great Garden Restoration” project launched in 2017 puts on the finishing touches this year.

Guests can visit the garden Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The R.W. Norton Art Gallery Gardens bloom full of 100 native and hybrid species of azaleas every spring. The gardens hold more than 15,000 plants across 40 acres. Native irises, ginger lilies, coneflower, canna lilies, black-eyed susans, and more are displayed for guests to enjoy.

Hours on Sunday are from sunrise until sunset.

If you’re looking for something different, the ASEANA Asian Gardens near Shreveport Municipal Auditorium displays sculptures, statues, and artifacts from 15 Asian countries throughout the park. Festivals are hosted in the gardens in the spring and fall.

The park is always open to the public.