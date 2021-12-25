Swimmers in Berlin celebrate Christmas with an icy dip in the lake

Dozens of people challenged cold temperatures to take a swim in Berlin’s Orankese Lake (Photo courtesy NBC)

BERLIN, Germany (NBC) – Dozens of people challenged the cold temperatures Saturday in a traditional swimming session in Berlin’s Orankese Lake.

Temperatures were at about three degrees celsius (26 degrees fahrenheit) as women and men of all ages jumped into the lake.

While some wore Christmas and snowman hats and garlands, others wore striped bathing suits and even gloves to celebrate Christmas.

The “Berlin Seehunde” has been a tradition for more than four decades.