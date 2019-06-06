One person dead in Baton Rouge after attempting to drive thru flood waters

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call of a stalled vehicle in the 1500 block of Chippewa Street on the morning of June 6.

The driver attempted to get out of the vehicle while in flood waters, according to police.

First responders arrived to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person died due to injuries sustained in the incident, according to Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

A dive team was sent to the area following the incident to ensure the safety of other people traveling through the area, according to BRPD public information officer Don Coppola, Jr.

