Honoring Our Graduates

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
UT Tyler Poll: Abbott earns high marks, most would feel uncomfortable at sporting events
Top Stories
Local Midday Update En Español | Cinco de Mayo
Video
Watch Live: Governor, state officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
Video
Louisiana DOTD announces statewide cleanup in high traffic areas
Trial date pushed in Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Cold front to bring comfortable temperatures and a chance of rain and storms Tuesday
Top Stories
8:30 pm Monday live update: A could bring some thunder to part of the area Monday night..a second front could bring thunder to all of the area Thursday night and Friday
Cold front to bring a little thunder and more normal temperatures..a second front brings more thunder Friday
Hot and breezy Monday, slight chance of a thunderstorm tonight
Warmer temperatures continue for Monday; rain and storms for Tuesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Sports Illustrated Studios will bring magazine to TV, film
Agent: Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal
Nadal pessimistic about return of competitive tennis in 2020
Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Company brings gas pump to Shreveport hospital, fills healthcare worker tanks for free
Video
Top Stories
Bossier City churches help feed a need in the community
Video
East Texas high school host Senior Class of 2020 parade
Restaurants make changes for Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Video
Shreveport-Bossier gives huge ‘Thank You’ to healthcare heroes with $150,000 in donations
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
With camps shut, families face summer in the great indoors
Top Stories
Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement
Top Stories
Kristin Hannah sets new novel during Great Depression
Kingfish Ingram wins 5 Blues Music Awards in online show
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in TV series
Video
NBC News chief Andy Lack out in corporate restructuring
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Honoring Our Graduates
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Local Midday Update En Español | Cinco de Mayo
Video
Wendy’s customers report restaurants limiting, pulling burgers from menus due to meat shortage
Video
Video shows man wipe nose on Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after being asked to wear mask
Shine your light for firefighters Tuesday, May 4
Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping
Video
Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
Video
Caught on Camera: Construction crew survives storm
Video
Nativo